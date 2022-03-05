The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 70,700 Shares

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $4,048,282.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:JOE opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.08. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $58.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOE. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in St. Joe in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in St. Joe by 12.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in St. Joe by 27.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in St. Joe by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24,843 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in St. Joe by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

