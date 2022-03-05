The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Down 47.4% in February

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the January 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 183.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,154 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. 37,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,429. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund (Get Rating)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

