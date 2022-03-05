The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Down 49.6% in February

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the January 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on WEGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.85) to GBX 2,160 ($28.98) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,441.00.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.