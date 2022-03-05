TheStreet Upgrades SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) to C+

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SBOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SBOW stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 207,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.83 million, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 2.23. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a positive return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 4,804 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $129,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 409.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources (Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.