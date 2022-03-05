Theta Fuel Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $826.21 million and approximately $39.70 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00197323 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00027082 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.42 or 0.00346115 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00055298 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008045 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars.

