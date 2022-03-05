Thorstarter (XRUNE) Price Hits $0.0909

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0909 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. Thorstarter has a total market cap of $7.33 million and $217,250.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thorstarter has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00043963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,645.92 or 0.06711815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,398.92 or 0.99942035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

