Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,704 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,436,000 after purchasing an additional 90,428 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 408,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,852 shares of company stock worth $8,330,347. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $52.14 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.36%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

