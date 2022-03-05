Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $699.72.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $674.09 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $447.45 and a 1 year high of $710.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $667.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $642.80.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.12 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

