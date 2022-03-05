Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. State Street Corp raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,946,000 after buying an additional 96,749 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $821,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,295,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSTO opened at $35.83 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

