Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 504 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Mueller Industries worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth $231,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Mueller Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,360,000 after acquiring an additional 45,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mueller Industries by 62.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 99,274 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 9.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MLI opened at $55.55 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

