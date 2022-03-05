Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) & BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Financial Survey

Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) and BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tian Ruixiang and BRP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A BRP Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

BRP Group has a consensus price target of $38.40, indicating a potential upside of 44.58%. Given BRP Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BRP Group is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and BRP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tian Ruixiang $3.25 million 2.62 $630,000.00 N/A N/A BRP Group $137.84 million 21.62 -$8.65 million $0.20 132.80

Tian Ruixiang has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRP Group.

Profitability

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80%

Summary

BRP Group beats Tian Ruixiang on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tian Ruixiang (Get Rating)

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About BRP Group (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

