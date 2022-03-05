Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTNP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 131,533 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

