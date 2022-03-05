TokenPay (TPAY) Price Down 15.5% Over Last Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. TokenPay has a market cap of $773,071.63 and $55,441.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,388.03 or 0.99974326 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00079208 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022350 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001983 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014479 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.