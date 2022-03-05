Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPZEF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.56.

OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $16.59.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

