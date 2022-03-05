Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Set at C$26.00 by Raymond James

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) received a C$26.00 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.92.

TSE:TPZ opened at C$20.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 95.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.53. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.02 and a 1-year high of C$21.45.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$340,000.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

