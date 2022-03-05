TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TORM had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%.

TORM stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. TORM has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $632.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of -340.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TORM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in TORM by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday.

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

