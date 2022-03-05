Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Issues Earnings Results

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:TD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.45. 2,504,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,075. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TD. increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.