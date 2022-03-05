Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:TD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.45. 2,504,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,075. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TD. increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.