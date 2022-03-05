Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Lowered to C$116.00 at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$117.00 to C$116.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.73 to C$111.31 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$103.89.

TSE:TD opened at C$98.54 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$78.40 and a 1 year high of C$109.08. The stock has a market cap of C$179.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$102.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$93.37.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.98 billion. Equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28. Also, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

