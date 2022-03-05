Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. 26,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,208. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

