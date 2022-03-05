Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$70.00 at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.83% from the stock’s previous close.

TOU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.12.

TOU stock opened at C$51.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$22.21 and a 1 year high of C$53.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.73.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.05 per share, with a total value of C$195,252.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,866,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$346,223,997.93. Insiders purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $590,332 in the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

