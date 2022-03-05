Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) SVP Sean F. Scanlan Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $20.48 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 12.62.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,310,000 after purchasing an additional 832,591 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 410.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

