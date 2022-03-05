Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) SVP Sean F. Scanlan Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ TMCI opened at $20.48 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 12.62.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.
About Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
