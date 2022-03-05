Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Lowered to $120.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.62.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.17. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a 1 year low of $73.65 and a 1 year high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trex will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Trex by 16.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after buying an additional 1,036,320 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $118,929,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Trex by 51.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 668,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,191,000 after buying an additional 227,445 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at $16,686,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,659,000 after purchasing an additional 159,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Trex (Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.