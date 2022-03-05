Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 149,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Trinity Industries worth $19,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,605,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 59,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRN. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $31.72.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -141.54%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

