Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,000. Confluent makes up about 1.7% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.03.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $16,158,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $3,498,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 884,067 shares of company stock valued at $51,964,762.

CFLT traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.60. 3,275,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,998. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.42.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

