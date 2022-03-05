Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Cuts Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lowered its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,357 shares during the period. Insperity accounts for about 11.0% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Insperity worth $32,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 6.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 156,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 22.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 11.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $89.89. 202,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.94. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.88 and a 52-week high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.43%.

NSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

