Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $7.92 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 212.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after buying an additional 200,491 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period.

SCHM traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.40. 348,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average is $78.27. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $83.73.

