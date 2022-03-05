Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYU. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,801,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of RYU stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.98. 25,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,015. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $94.84 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.95 and its 200 day moving average is $108.83.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.