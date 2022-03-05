Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (BBOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BBOX opened at GBX 224.60 ($3.01) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 5.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 235.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 232.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175.30 ($2.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288 ($3.86).

BBOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.56) to GBX 282 ($3.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.56) price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 246 ($3.30).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

