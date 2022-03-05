Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Shares Up 33.3%

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 2,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 311,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRIT. B. Riley lowered their target price on Triterras from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triterras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94.
Triterras Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIT)
Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
