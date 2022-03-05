Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Shares Up 33.3%

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 2,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 311,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRIT. B. Riley lowered their target price on Triterras from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triterras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Triterras alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triterras by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 362,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 151,895 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Triterras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triterras Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.