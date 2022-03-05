Truist Financial Comments on James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for James River Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for James River Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JRVR. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

JRVR opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $773.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.41. James River Group has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $51.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is -23.12%.

In other news, CEO Frank D’orazio bought 50,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Adam Abram bought 24,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,915,000 after purchasing an additional 187,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,914 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 5,456.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,619,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 192,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

