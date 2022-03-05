Truist Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SciPlay in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Truist Financial also issued estimates for SciPlay’s FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

SCPL stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.36. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SciPlay by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay (Get Rating)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.