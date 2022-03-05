Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Hits $0.73 on Exchanges

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001866 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 49.2% against the US dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $252.95 million and approximately $44.31 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.73 or 0.06769751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,226.09 or 1.00407723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00048434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,951,186 coins. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

