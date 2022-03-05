Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%.
Shares of TRQ stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.95.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.61.
About Turquoise Hill Resources (Get Rating)
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
