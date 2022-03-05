Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 526,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 505,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 57,860 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,462,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

