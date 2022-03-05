Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Installed Building Products worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 59.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.89.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

