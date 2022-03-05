Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.96 Million Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.16% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MCRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $82.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.62. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

