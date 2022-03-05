Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.07 Million Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 587.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.59% of Information Services Group worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a market cap of $367.45 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

