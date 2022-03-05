Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 343,435 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) by 2,074.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,435 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.53% of Compugen worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Compugen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Compugen by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Compugen by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CGEN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

CGEN opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. Compugen Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $9.61.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

