Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.23% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNDX. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 163,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the period.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $1,237,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $528,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,156 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $753.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.67. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $25.68.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

