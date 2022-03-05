U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of U.S. Gold worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Gold by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USAU. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.50) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of USAU opened at $7.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.63. U.S. Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

