UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $85.12 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,102,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000,069 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.67% of Kimco Realty worth $85,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314,407 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kimco Realty by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,071 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 25.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,973,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,953,000 after buying an additional 2,035,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

NYSE:KIM opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.