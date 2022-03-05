UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 397,500 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.39% of Brown & Brown worth $60,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRO. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

