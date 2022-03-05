UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,829 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.57% of DaVita worth $67,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in DaVita by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,682,000 after buying an additional 510,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 327.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after buying an additional 298,187 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 231,937 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in DaVita by 100.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 99,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth approximately $9,548,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

NYSE DVA opened at $110.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.45. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. DaVita’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Company Profile (Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.