UBS Group AG Acquires 159,891 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,891 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of National Retail Properties worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 1,398.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 130,657 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 140.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

