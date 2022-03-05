UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 46,699 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of Crocs worth $10,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,958,000 after acquiring an additional 437,259 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 40.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth $49,113,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 9.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Crocs by 124.9% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.34 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The business had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.96 per share, with a total value of $748,416.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

