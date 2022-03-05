Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 317.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30,868 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 72.3% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 801,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,252,000 after acquiring an additional 336,109 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 55.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,437,000 after acquiring an additional 249,738 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,719,000 after purchasing an additional 498,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $62.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.27. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $180,740.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $299,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,868 shares of company stock worth $590,256. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

