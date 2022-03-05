UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) will post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. UMH Properties posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow UMH Properties.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

UMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 246,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,472. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 129 shares of company stock worth $2,995. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1,234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.