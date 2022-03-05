Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Price Target Cut to CHF 30 by Analysts at Barclays

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UNPRF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Uniper from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Uniper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nord/LB cut Uniper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Uniper from €38.90 ($43.71) to €39.00 ($43.82) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Uniper stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. Uniper has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

