uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

uniQure stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. uniQure has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $733.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $197,308.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $56,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,111 shares of company stock valued at $865,406 in the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 489.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

