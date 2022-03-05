United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.3% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.48.

UPS stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,442,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $182.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.54. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.54 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.94%.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

