United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United States Steel by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 709,967 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,420 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $69,847,000. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $56,890,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

X opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.11.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

